Comunicate și informații transmise de Guvernul S.U.A. în legătură cu războiul din Ucraina

Publicat in: 03 mart. 2022
Statement by the President on the United Nations General Assembly Vote Condemning Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine

Statement by the President on the United Nations General Assembly Vote Condemning Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine | The White House

FACT SHEET: The United States Continues to Impose Costs on Russia and Belarus for Putin’s War of Choice

FACT SHEET: The United States Continues to Impose Costs on Russia and Belarus for Putin’s War of Choice | The White House

Remarks by President Biden in State of the Union Address

Remarks by President Biden in State of the Union Address | The White House

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba – United States Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia – United States Department of State

Media Crackdown in Russia

Media Crackdown in Russia – United States Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

Secretary Antony J. Blinken At a Press Availability – United States Department of State

