Comunicate și informații legate de România și de criza ucraineană

Publicat in: 02 mart. 2022
Guvernul SUA – Comunicate de Presă. România Semnează Acordurile Artemis. Criza din Ucraina.

 

ROMANIA

Romania Signs the Artemis Accords 

UKRAINE

Secretary Blinken’s Remarks at the UN Human Rights Council 49th Session 

Remarks of President Joe Biden – State of the Union Address As Prepared for Delivery 

Ukraine’s Filing Against Russia at the International Court of Justice 

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey

