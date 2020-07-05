“Împreună pentru redresarea Europei!”

strong message of unity to the eurosceptics of this world – within and without the

European Union – – this is it!

“Together for Europe’s recovery”! is the motto of our Presidency, and it means so much more than “just” getting the pandemic under control. “Impreuna pentru redresarea Europei!” If we succeed in mastering this crisis in a true spirit of European solidarity, we will greatly enhance Europe´s general international standing and its sovereignty in a multipolar world.

Let me now walk you through some of the key priorities for this Presidency:

Priority Nr 1: Fighting the pandemic – both in its health-related as well as social and economic implications. On the one hand, we need a coordinated EU exit strategy when lifting remaining restrictions and keeping any resurgence of the pandemic under control. But more than anything else, we need an agreement on the size and structure of the comprehensive Economic recovery program.

“Next Generation Europe” , the program suggested by the EU Com, closely inter- wined with the provisions of the new Multiannual Financial Framework for the years 2021-27, describes the scope of this historic task. Partners need to agree not only on the overall volume of this program, but also on the ratio of loans, on the one hand, to grants and guarantees on the other, as well as on some other criteria closely linked to our strategic goals.

I believe it’s fair to say that the Joint German -French proposal of 18 May, agreed upon between Chancellor Merkel and President Macron (the 500 bn € package), was a major step forward (my Minister even publicly called it “revolutionary progress”). Why? Because both were able to pragmatically strike a deal despite their previously fundamentally divergent approaches. For the sake of securing unity and solidarity in Europe, Germany has come a long way, and we would certainly hope this sets the tone for others to follow this example.

Beyond that, we are strongly attached to a number of other political objectives, all priorities in their own right, but whose strategic importance should also be properly reflected in the allocation of new funds provided by the recovery program:

 The “Green Deal”

Recovery measures should be seen as an opportunity to invest in “Green Recovery” and to enhance sustainability when coping with consequences of climate change.

• European digital and technological sovereignty The pandemic has made it blatantly clear that we need a resilient, value-based digital transformation and the build-up of an efficient and trustworthy European data infrastructure.

• Rule of Law

We see merit in the Commission’s proposal to adequately link EU spending with respect for the rule of law. This should be seen as a transparency and confidence-building measure and serve as evidence that EU spending in Member States is protected.