Vicepreședintele american, Kamala Harris, vizitează (9-11 martie a.c.) Polonia și România

Publicat in: 05 mart. 2022
Ultimele comunicate și informații pentru presă transmise de Guvernul S.U.A. în legătură cu războiul din Ucraina + sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei:

Statement by Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Vice President Harris’s Travel to Poland and Romania 

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/04/statement-by-deputy-press-secretary-sabrina-singh-on-vice-president-harriss-travel-to-poland-and-romania-2/

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Before Their Meeting 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-european-commission-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-before-their-meeting-2/

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-meeting-with-nato-secretary-general-stoltenberg-3/

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Their Meeting 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-and-nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-before-their-meeting-4/

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With EU High Representative Josep Borrell 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-with-eu-high-representative-josep-borrell/

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Council President Michel 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-blinkens-meeting-with-european-council-president-michel/

Secretary Antony J. Blinken At a Press Availability, Brussels, Belgium 

https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-at-a-press-availability-15/

Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse 

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2022/03/04/press-briefing-by-press-secretary-jen-psaki-and-chair-of-the-council-of-economic-advisers-cecilia-rouse-march-4-2022/

G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Russia and Ukraine 

https://www.state.gov/g7-foreign-ministers-statement-on-russia-and-ukraine-3/

 

 

