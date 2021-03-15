Oscar 2021: Lista completă a nominalizărilor. „Colectiv”, nominalizat la premiile Oscar

Nominalizărilor pentru cele 23 de categorii de trofee care vor fi atribuite la cea de-a 93-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate luni la Los Angeles.

Nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2021 au fost dezvăluite prin intermediul unui streaming video de actriţa Priyanka Chopra şi cântăreţul Nick Jonas.

Cea de-a 93-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 25 aprilie la Los Angeles. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC şi va fi difuzată în peste 225 de ţări şi teritorii din întreaga lume.

Prezentăm mai jos lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 93-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar:

Cel mai bun film: ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’, ‘Mank’

Cel mai bun regizor: Chloe Zhao (‘Nomadland’), David Fincher (‘Mank’), Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’), Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’), Thomas Vinterberg (‘Another Round’)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’), Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’), Anthony Hopkins (‘The Father’), Gary Oldman (‘Mank’), Steven Yeun (‘Minari’)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’), Andra Day (‘The United States v. Billie Holiday’), Vanessa Kirby (‘Pieces of a Woman’), Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’), Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), Sacha Baron Cohen (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’), Leslie Odom Jr. (‘One Night in Miami’), Paul Raci (‘Sound of Metal’), LaKeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Olivia Colman (‘The Father’), Amanda Seyfried (‘Mank’), Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’), Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari’), Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: ‘Another Round’ (Denmarca), ‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong), ‘Colectiv’ (România), ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Tunisia), ‘Qu Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: ‘Onward’, ‘Over the Moon’, ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’, ‘Soul’, ‘Wolfwalkers’

Cea mai bună scenografie: ‘The Father’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Tenet’

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: ‘Borat Subsequent MovieFilm’, ‘The Father’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘One Night in Miami’, ‘The White Tiger’

Cel mai bun scenariu original: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘TheTrial of the Chicago 7’

Cea mai bună imagine: Sean Bobbitt (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), Erik Messerschmidt (‘Mank’), Dariusz Wolski (‘News of the World’), Joshua James Richards (‘Nomadland’), Phedon Papamichael (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’)

Cel mai bun montaj: ‘The Father’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Soul’

Cel mai bun cântec: ‘Fight For You’ (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), ‘Hear My Voice’ (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’), ‘Husavik’ (‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’), ‘lo Sě (Seen)’ (‘The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se’), ‘Speak Now’ (‘One Night in Miami…’)

Cel mai bun sunet: ‘Greyhound’, ‘Mank’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Soul’, ‘Sound of Metal’

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: ‘Love and Monsters’, ‘The Midnight Sky’, ‘Mulan’, ‘The One and Only Ivan’, ‘Tenet’

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: ”Emma’, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘Pinocchio’

Cele mai bune costume: ‘Emma’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘Mulan’, ‘Pinocchio’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: ‘Burrow’, ‘Genius Loci’, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’, ‘Opera’, ‘Yes-People’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: ‘Feeling Through’, ‘The Letter Room’, ‘The Present’, ‘Two Distant Strangers’, ‘White Eye’

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: ‘Colectiv’, ‘Crip Camp’, ‘The Mole Agent’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’, ‘Time’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: ‘Colette’, ‘A Concerto Is a Conversation’, ‘Do Not Split’, ‘Hunger Ward’, ‘A Love Song For Latasha’.

(Agerpres)