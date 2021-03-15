0232 200 500 || secretariat@radioiasi.ro || Urmăreşte-ne şi pe:

Oscar 2021: Lista completă a nominalizărilor. „Colectiv”, nominalizat la premiile Oscar

Publicat in: 15 mart. 2021

Nominalizărilor pentru cele 23 de categorii de trofee care vor fi atribuite la cea de-a 93-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate luni la Los Angeles.

Nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2021 au fost dezvăluite prin intermediul unui streaming video de actriţa Priyanka Chopra şi cântăreţul Nick Jonas.

Cea de-a 93-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 25 aprilie la Los Angeles. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC şi va fi difuzată în peste 225 de ţări şi teritorii din întreaga lume.

Prezentăm mai jos lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 93-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar:

Cel mai bun film: ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’, ‘Mank’

Cel mai bun regizor: Chloe Zhao (‘Nomadland’), David Fincher (‘Mank’), Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’), Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’), Thomas Vinterberg (‘Another Round’)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’), Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’), Anthony Hopkins (‘The Father’), Gary Oldman (‘Mank’), Steven Yeun (‘Minari’)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Viola Davis (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’), Andra Day (‘The United States v. Billie Holiday’), Vanessa Kirby (‘Pieces of a Woman’), Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’), Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Woman’)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), Sacha Baron Cohen (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’), Leslie Odom Jr. (‘One Night in Miami’), Paul Raci (‘Sound of Metal’), LaKeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Olivia Colman (‘The Father’), Amanda Seyfried (‘Mank’), Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’), Yuh-Jung Youn (‘Minari’), Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: ‘Another Round’ (Denmarca), ‘Better Days’ (Hong Kong), ‘Colectiv’ (România), ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ (Tunisia), ‘Qu Vadis, Aida?’ (Bosnia şi Herzegovina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: ‘Onward’, ‘Over the Moon’, ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’, ‘Soul’, ‘Wolfwalkers’

Cea mai bună scenografie: ‘The Father’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Tenet’

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: ‘Borat Subsequent MovieFilm’, ‘The Father’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘One Night in Miami’, ‘The White Tiger’

Cel mai bun scenariu original: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘TheTrial of the Chicago 7’

Cea mai bună imagine: Sean Bobbitt (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), Erik Messerschmidt (‘Mank’), Dariusz Wolski (‘News of the World’), Joshua James Richards (‘Nomadland’), Phedon Papamichael (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’)

Cel mai bun montaj: ‘The Father’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Sound of Metal’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Mank’, ‘Minari’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Soul’

Cel mai bun cântec: ‘Fight For You’ (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’), ‘Hear My Voice’ (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’), ‘Husavik’ (‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’), ‘lo Sě (Seen)’ (‘The Life Ahead/ La Vita Davanti a Se’), ‘Speak Now’ (‘One Night in Miami…’)

Cel mai bun sunet: ‘Greyhound’, ‘Mank’, ‘News of the World’, ‘Soul’, ‘Sound of Metal’

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: ‘Love and Monsters’, ‘The Midnight Sky’, ‘Mulan’, ‘The One and Only Ivan’, ‘Tenet’

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: ”Emma’, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘Pinocchio’

Cele mai bune costume: ‘Emma’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom’, ‘Mank’, ‘Mulan’, ‘Pinocchio’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: ‘Burrow’, ‘Genius Loci’, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’, ‘Opera’, ‘Yes-People’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: ‘Feeling Through’, ‘The Letter Room’, ‘The Present’, ‘Two Distant Strangers’, ‘White Eye’

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: ‘Colectiv’, ‘Crip Camp’, ‘The Mole Agent’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’, ‘Time’

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: ‘Colette’, ‘A Concerto Is a Conversation’, ‘Do Not Split’, ‘Hunger Ward’, ‘A Love Song For Latasha’.

(Agerpres)

Lasă un răspuns

Acest sit folosește Akismet pentru a reduce spamul. Află cum sunt procesate datele comentariilor tale.

RECENT

POPULAR

COMMENTS

Campania de vaccinare anti-COVID/49.576 persoane - imunizate în ultimele 24 de ore

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

Mai multe ţări europene suspendă utilizarea vaccinului de la AstraZeneca

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

Neamţ: Înmatriculările auto, suspendate după apariţia mai multor cazuri de COVID-19 la angajaţi

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Negocierile în plan local între PNL şi USR PLUS au eşuat în mai puţin de 5 minute de discuţii

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

Iaşi: Prefectul avertizează că judeţul ar putea intra în scenariul roşu, dacă va mai creşte incidenţa COVID-19

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

Oscar 2021: Lista completă a nominalizărilor. "Colectiv", nominalizat la premiile Oscar

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

(INTERVIU) Avocatul Poporului se sesizează în legătură cu situația pacienților cu cancer

Posted On 15 mart. 2021

Magda Isanos: „Și ca o pasăre neînvățată m-am apucat să cânt...”

Posted On 17 apr. 2019

(UPDATE) Iași: Grav accident rutier la Strunga. Elicopterul SMURD trimis în zonă

Posted On 22 feb. 2016

Iaşi: Apel disperat al unui membru al Trupei Divertis, victimă a exploziei din Copou

Posted On 08 aug. 2016

CEC Bank oferă vacanţe gratuite medicilor şi personalului din spitalele care au luptat împotriva Covid-19

Posted On 09 iun. 2020

Se redeschid ghișeele de la Direcţiile de Permise şi Înmatriculări

Posted On 12 mai 2020

Iași: Ioan Dan Niculescu, coordonator al campaniei online a președintelui Klaus Iohannis, a murit într-un accident rutier

Posted On 03 iun. 2016

Combinatul siderurgic din Galaţi îşi extinde activitatea şi caută muncitori

Posted On 17 mart. 2019

Dacă un pensionar este încadrat la stat...

Posted On 14 mart. 2021

Țineți oamenii care nu mai dau randament...

Posted On 12 mart. 2021

Dobitocii care se pensionează la 40 de...

Posted On 11 mart. 2021

Dna. Ministru sunt membru PNL din 199...

Posted On 11 mart. 2021

Si la profesori e valabil,nu au habar sa...

Posted On 11 mart. 2021

Sa vedem peste câteva luni câți vor mai...

Posted On 11 mart. 2021

Speram .,,dar si avem incredere in...

Posted On 09 mart. 2021

LIVE pe Twitter

Radio Romania

Rețeaua Regională

Publicații

Instituții Publice

Teatrul Naţional „Vasile Alecsandri” din Iaşi Opera Naţională Română Iaşi Teatrul pentru Copii şi Tineret „Luceafărul” din Iaşi
Ateneul din Iași Teatrul "Mihai Eminescu" din Botoșani Teatrul „Matei Vişniec” din Suceava
Teatrul Tineretului din Piatra Neamţ Teatrul Municipal „Bacovia” din Bacău Teatrul „Victor Ion Popa” din Bârlad