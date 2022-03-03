0232 200 500 || secretariat@radioiasi.ro || Urmăreşte-ne şi pe:

Iaşi: Şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borell: „Sprijinim armata ucraineană cu arme de bază […] dar fără avioane de luptă”

Publicat in: 03 mart. 2022
etichete: , , ,

Uniunea Europeană oferă Ucrainei armament de bază pentru a o ajuta să reziste ofensivei militare ruse.

Declaraţia a fost făcută la Iaşi de Înaltul Reprezentant al Uniunii pentru afaceri externe și politica de securitate, Josep Borell.

Întrebat de colegul nostru, Lucian Bălănuţă, despre planul anunţat privind donaţia de avioane de luptă de către state comunitare, şeful diplomaţiei europene a afirmat că aceasta este o problemă bilaterală:

 

 

Presa internaţională a scris recent despre eşecul promisiunii Uniunii Europene de a facilita donarea de avioane de luptă din partea unor state membre. Printre statele care nu s-au pronunţat în favoarea acestei măsuri se numără Polonia, Slovacia şi Bulgaria, potrivit publicaţiilor Newsweek şi Politico.

Săptămâna trecută, Uniunea Europeană şi-a asumat un rol mult mai hotărât în ceea ce privește trimiterea de arme și alte echipamente militare de la membrii săi către Ucraina, folosind chiar 500 de milioane de euro din fondurile comunitare pentru a contribui la finanțarea acestui efort.

The European Union is providing Ukraine with basic armaments to help it resist the Russian military offensive.

The statement was made in Iasi by the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell.

Asked by our colleague Lucian Bălănuță about the announced plan for the donation of fighter jets by EU states, the head of European diplomacy said that this is a bilateral issue:

What happened to the European plan to donate fighter jets to Ukraine? Did it collapse?

It was not a European plan. Some Member States have received requests of providing also this kind of arms, but this would be, in any case, a bilateral agreement with some Member States that might have this possibility, but it has never been in our plan with 500 million euros. We don’t have the possibility of providing this kind of arms and we are mainly supporting the Ukrainian army with basic needs of ammunition, fuel, arms of any caliber, but not jet.

So no more fighter jets?

No more? When has it been? Some member states have received such requests, they are studying them, but in a bilateral way. (Josep Borell, EU foreign-policy chief)

The international press recently wrote about the failure of the European Union’s pledge to facilitate the donation of fighter jets from some member states, with Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria among the states that have not come out in favour, according to Newsweek and Politico.

Last week, the European Union took a much more assertive role in sending weapons and other military equipment from its members to Ukraine, even using €500 million in EU funds to help finance the effort.

Press conference from 27 februarie 2022:

Articole asemanatoare

Val de solidaritate pentru refugiaţii din ţara vecină, Ucraina!

Publicat în 03 mart. 2022

(INTERVIU) Andrii Kasianenko, Harkov: „Suntem constant sub atac, iar armata răspunde cu succes.”

Publicat în 01 mart. 2022

Volodymyr Omelyan, fost ministru ucrainean al Infrastructurii: „Timpul sancțiunilor s-a încheiat. Avem nevoie de reacție militară din partea NATO și UE”

Publicat în 28 feb. 2022

(AUDIO/FOTO) Iași: Protest în Piața Unirii în semn de solidaritate cu Ucraina

Publicat în 27 feb. 2022

Lasă un răspuns

Acest site folosește Akismet pentru a reduce spamul. Află cum sunt procesate datele comentariilor tale.

RECENT

POPULAR

COMMENTS

(AUDIO) Iași: Noi măsuri în vederea asigurării condițiilor necesare pentru refugiați

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

(AUDIO) Trenul cu peste 1.100 de refugiați azeri a sosit la Iași

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Iaşi: Şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borell: "Sprijinim armata ucraineană cu arme de bază [...] dar fără avioane de luptă"

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Putin i-a transmis lui Macron că îşi va continua 'fără compromisuri' lupta împotriva 'naţionaliştilor' în Ucraina

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Suceava: Crucea Roşie din România şi Crucea Roşie Italia au trimis spre Cernăuţi 11 TIR-uri cu ajutoare

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Pacienţi ucraineni, în stare stabilă la Spitalul Militar din Galaţi

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Vaslui: 14.000 de cetăţeni ucraineni au trecut prin PTF Albiţa în ultima săptămână

Posted On 03 mart. 2022

Magda Isanos: „Și ca o pasăre neînvățată m-am apucat să cânt...”

Posted On 17 apr. 2019

(UPDATE) Iași: Grav accident rutier la Strunga. Elicopterul SMURD trimis în zonă

Posted On 22 feb. 2016

Iaşi: Apel disperat al unui membru al Trupei Divertis, victimă a exploziei din Copou

Posted On 08 aug. 2016

CEC Bank oferă vacanţe gratuite medicilor şi personalului din spitalele care au luptat împotriva Covid-19

Posted On 09 iun. 2020

Se redeschid ghișeele de la Direcţiile de Permise şi Înmatriculări

Posted On 12 mai 2020

Iași: Ioan Dan Niculescu, coordonator al campaniei online a președintelui Klaus Iohannis, a murit într-un accident rutier

Posted On 03 iun. 2016

Combinatul siderurgic din Galaţi îşi extinde activitatea şi caută muncitori

Posted On 17 mart. 2019

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 02 mart. 2022

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 01 mart. 2022

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 28 feb. 2022

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 28 feb. 2022

[…] Oamenii se tem pentru viaţa...

Posted On 27 feb. 2022

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 24 feb. 2022

[…] Read More […]

Posted On 23 feb. 2022

LIVE pe Twitter

Radio Romania

Rețeaua Regională

Publicații

Instituții Publice

Teatrul Naţional „Vasile Alecsandri” din Iaşi Opera Naţională Română Iaşi Teatrul pentru Copii şi Tineret „Luceafărul” din Iaşi
Ateneul din Iași Teatrul "Mihai Eminescu" din Botoșani Teatrul „Matei Vişniec” din Suceava
Teatrul Tineretului din Piatra Neamţ Teatrul Municipal „Bacovia” din Bacău Teatrul „Victor Ion Popa” din Bârlad