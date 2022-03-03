Iaşi: Şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borrell: „Sprijinim armata ucraineană cu arme de bază […] dar fără avioane de luptă”

Uniunea Europeană oferă Ucrainei armament de bază pentru a o ajuta să reziste ofensivei militare ruse.

Declaraţia a fost făcută la Iaşi de Înaltul Reprezentant al Uniunii pentru afaceri externe și politica de securitate, Josep Borrell.

Întrebat de colegul nostru, Lucian Bălănuţă, despre planul anunţat privind donaţia de avioane de luptă de către state comunitare, şeful diplomaţiei europene a afirmat că aceasta este o problemă bilaterală:

Presa internaţională a scris recent despre eşecul promisiunii Uniunii Europene de a facilita donarea de avioane de luptă din partea unor state membre. Printre statele care nu s-au pronunţat în favoarea acestei măsuri se numără Polonia, Slovacia şi Bulgaria, potrivit publicaţiilor Newsweek şi Politico.

Săptămâna trecută, Uniunea Europeană şi-a asumat un rol mult mai hotărât în ceea ce privește trimiterea de arme și alte echipamente militare de la membrii săi către Ucraina, folosind chiar 500 de milioane de euro din fondurile comunitare pentru a contribui la finanțarea acestui efort.

What happened to the European plan to donate fighter jets to Ukraine? Did it collapse?

It was not a European plan. Some Member States have received requests of providing also this kind of arms, but this would be, in any case, a bilateral agreement with some Member States that might have this possibility, but it has never been in our plan with 500 million euros. We don’t have the possibility of providing this kind of arms and we are mainly supporting the Ukrainian army with basic needs of ammunition, fuel, arms of any caliber, but not jet.

So no more fighter jets?

No more? When has it been? Some member states have received such requests, they are studying them, but in a bilateral way. (Josep Borell, EU foreign-policy chief)

