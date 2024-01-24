Oscar 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’, marele favorit la Oscar cu 13 nominalizări (lista completă a nominalizărilor)

Dramele istorice ‘Oppenheimer’ şi ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ vor concura cu filmele ‘Barbie’ şi ‘The Holdovers’, printre altele, la categoria regină a premiilor Oscar.

Celelalte filme nominalizate la această categorie sunt ‘Poor Things’, ‘Maestro’, ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Past Lives’ şi ‘Zone of Interest’.

‘Oppenheimer’ se anunţă marele favorit al celei de-a 96-a ediţii a premiilor Oscar, obţinând în total 13 nominalizări, printre care nominalizările la categoriile dedicate actoriei primite de starurile acestei pelicule, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt şi Robert Downey Jr.

‘Poor Things’, cu Emma Stone în rolul unei femei care a fost readusă la viaţă de un grup de oameni de ştiinţă, a primit 11 nominalizări.

Prezentăm în continuare lista completă a nominalizărilor:

– Cel mai bun film:

-‘American Fiction’ (producători Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson şi Jermaine Johnson),

– ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Marie-Ange Luciani şi David Thion),

– ‘Barbie’ (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley şi Robbie Brenner),

– ‘The Holdovers’ (Mark Johnson),

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese şi Daniel Lupi),

– ‘Maestro’ (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning şi Kristie Macosko Krieger),

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven şi Christopher Nolan),

– ‘Past Lives’ (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon şi Pamela Koffler),

– ‘Poor Things’ (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos şi Emma Stone),

– ‘The Zone of Interest’ (James Wilson).

– Actor în rol principal:

– Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)

– Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’)

– Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’)

– Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer)

– Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)

– Actor în rol secundar:

– Sterling K. Brown (‘American Fiction’)

– Robert De Niro (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)

– Robert Downey Jr. (‘Oppenheimer’)

– Ryan Gosling (‘Barbie’)

– Mark Ruffalo (‘Poor Things’)

– Actriţă în rol principal:

– Annette Bening (‘Nyad’)

– Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)

– Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’)

– Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’)

– Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’)

– Actriţă în rol secundar:

– Emily Blunt (‘Oppenheimer’)

– Danielle Brooks (‘The Colour Purple’)

– America Ferrera (‘Barbie’)

– Jodie Foster (‘Nyad’)

– Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Holdovers’)

– Film de animaţie:

– ‘The Boy and the Heron’ (producători Hayao Miyazaki şi Toshio Suzuki)

– ‘Elemental’ (Peter Sohn şi Denise Ream)

– ‘Nimona’ (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan şi Julie Zackary)

– ‘Robot Dreams’ (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé şi Sandra Tapia Díaz)

– ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller şi Amy Pascal)

– Imagine:

– ‘El Conde’ (Edward Lachman)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Rodrigo Prieto)

– ‘Maestro’ (Matthew Libatique)

– Oppenheimer’ (Hoyte van Hoytema)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Robbie Ryan)

– Costume:

– ‘Barbie’ (Jacqueline Durran)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Jacqueline West)

– ‘Napoleon’ (Janty Yates şi Dave Crossman)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Ellen Mirojnick)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Holly Waddington)

– Regie:

– ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Justine Triet)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Martin Scorsese)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Christopher Nolan)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Yorgos Lanthimos)

– ‘The zone of Interest’ (Jonathan Glazer)

– Documentar:

– ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’ (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp şi John Battsek)

– ‘The Eternal Memory’

– ‘Four Daughters’ (Kaouther Ben Hania şi Nadim Cheikhrouha)

– ‘To Kill a Tiger’ (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe şi David Oppenheim)

– ’20 Days in Mariupol’ (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner şi Raney Aronson-Rath)

– Documentar scurtmetraj:

– ‘The ABCs of Book Banning’ (Sheila Nevins şi Trish Adlesic)

– ‘The Barber of Little Rock’ (John Hoffman şi Christine Turner)

– ‘Island in Between’ (S. Leo Chiang şi Jean Tsien)

– ‘The Last repair Shop’ (Ben Proudfoot şi Kris Bowers)

– ‘NaI NAI & WaI Pó’ (Sean Wang şi Sam Davis)

– Montaj:

– ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Laurent Sénéchal)

– ‘The Holdovers’ (Kevin Tent)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Thelma Schoonmaker)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Jennifer Lame)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

– Film internaţional:

– ‘Io Capitano’ (Italia)

– ‘Perfect Days’ (Japonia)

– ‘Society of the Snow’ (Spania)

– ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (Germania)

– ‘The Zone of Interest’ (Marea Britanie)

– Machiaj:

– ‘Golda’ (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby şi Ashra Kelly-Blue)

– ‘Maestro’ (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou şi Lori McCoy-Bell)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Luisa Abel)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier şi Josh Weston)

– ‘Society of the Snow’ (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí şi Montse Ribé)

– Coloană sonoră:

– ‘American Fiction’ (Laura Karpman)

– ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (John Williams)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Robbie Robertson)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Ludwig Göransson)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Jerskin Fendrix)

– Cântec original:

– ‘The Fire Inside’ din ‘Flamin’ Hot’ (muzica şi versurile Diane Warren)

– ‘I’m Just Ken’ din ‘Barbie’ (Mark Ronson şi Andrew Wyatt)

– ‘It Never Went Away’ din ‘American Symphony’ (Jon Batiste şi Dan Wilson)

– ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ din ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Scott George)

– ‘What Was I Made For?’ din ‘Barbie’ (Billie Eilish şi Finneas O’Connell)

– Design de producţie:

– ‘Barbie’ (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)

– ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Jack Fisk, Adam Willis)

– ‘Napoleon’ (Arthur Max, Elli Griff)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman)

– ‘Poor Things’ (James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek)

– Animaţie scurtmetraj:

– ‘Letter to a pig’ (Tal Kantor şi Amit R. Gicelter)

– ‘Ninety-Five Senses’ (Jerusha Hess şi Jared Hess)

– ‘Our Uniform’ (Yegane Moghaddam)

– ‘Pachyderme’ (Stéphanie Clément şi Marc Rius)

– ‘War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko’ (Dave Mullins şi Brad Booker)

– Film scurtmetraj:

– ‘The After’ (Misan Harriman şi Nicky Bentham)

– ‘Invincible’ (Vincent René-Lortie şi Samuel Caron)

– ‘Knight of Fortune’ (Lasse Lyskjar Noer şi Christian Norlyk)

– ‘Red, White and Blue’ (Nazrin Choudhury şi Sara McFarlane)

– The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ (Wes Anderson şi Steven Rales)

– Sunet:

– ‘The CReator’ (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich şi Dean Zupancic)

– ‘Maestro’ (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich şi Dean Zupancic)

– ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon şi Mark Taylor)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo şi Kevin O’Connell)

– ‘The Zone of Interest’ (Tarn Willers şi Johnnie Burn)

– Efecte speciale:

– ‘The Creator’ (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts şi Neil Corbould)

– ‘Godzilla Minus One’ (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi şi Tatsuji Nojima)

– ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams şi Theo Bialek)

– ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland şi Neil Corbould)

– ‘Napoleon’ (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco şi Neil Corbould)

– Scenariu-adaptare:

– ‘American Fiction’ (Cord Jefferson)

– ‘Barbie’ (Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

– ‘Oppenheimer’ (Christopher Nolan)

– ‘Poor Things’ (Tony McNamara)

– ‘The Zone of Interest’ (Jonathan Glazer)

– Scenariu original:

– ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Justine Triet şi Arthur Harari)

– ‘The Holdovers’ (David Hemingson)

– ‘Maestro’ (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

– ‘May December’ (Samy Burch)

– ‘Past Lives’ (Celine Song)

Câştigătorii vor fi anunţaţi în cadrul unei ceremonii ce va avea loc la 10 martie şi va fi prezentată de Jimmy Kimmel.AGERPRES